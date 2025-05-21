Covid cases in India: Mumbai, Pune, Chennai log fresh cases

Health authorities are closely observing a rise in Covid-19 cases across several Indian states, as infections resurge in parts of Asia, including Hong Kong and Singapore. While nationwide numbers remain low compared to earlier waves, cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad have witnessed a modest but noticeable increase in infections.

Covid-19 Cluster Detected in Mumbai Mumbai has reported 95 new Covid-19 cases so far in May, a significant rise given that Maharashtra has recorded only 106 cases since January, according to the state health department. At least 16 patients are currently hospitalised, with many transferred from KEM Hospital to Seven Hills Hospital to prevent further transmission, Times of India reported.

All patients presenting with influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) are now being tested for Covid-19.

Pune Maintains Vigilance Despite No Active Cases In Pune, municipal authorities have kept 50 beds reserved at Naidu Hospital as a precautionary measure, despite the absence of active Covid-19 patients in public hospitals.

“We had only one patient in May — an 87-year-old from Manjari — who has since fully recovered,” Dr Nina Borade, health chief at Pune Municipal Corporation was quoted as saying by TOI.

She noted that testing is currently not being carried out in civic hospitals and that the city is awaiting updated guidelines from the Centre.

Tamil Nadu Sees Increase in Covid-Linked Illness In Tamil Nadu, 12 new cases have emerged in Puducherry. In Chennai, a shift is being observed as fevers initially attributed to influenza are increasingly being linked to Covid-19.

Some hospitals have delayed crucial procedures, including organ transplants and cardiac surgeries, due to heightened infection risk.

“We are seeing a rising share of Covid-19 among viral cases,” Dr Subramaniam Swaminathan, an infectious diseases expert at Gleneagles Healthcity was quoted as saying by TOI. “Two weeks ago, 60% of our positive samples were influenza A or B. Now, it’s Covid-19.”

Public Health Director Dr T S Selvavinayagam urged caution in crowded areas but said there was “no need for panic”. He added: “Covid-19 never truly disappeared — it has been circulating at low levels with seasonal peaks.”

New Cases Reported in Karnataka and Gujarat Karnataka has 16 active cases, state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao confirmed.

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported seven new infections in Ahmedabad in a single day — an unusual increase for a city that has averaged only one case per month over the past year. All patients are in home isolation, and their samples have been sent for genomic sequencing.

‘Virus Remains Endemic’, Say Experts Though the World Health Organization declared the pandemic over in May 2023, the virus continues to circulate globally.

In India, most new infections have been mild, with no reported deaths or ICU admissions linked to the current rise.

Health professionals are urging vulnerable groups — including the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with underlying conditions — to reinstate basic precautions such as mask-wearing in enclosed spaces and frequent hand hygiene.