Since the pandemic began, a majority of Covid patients have faced symptoms like cold, cough, breathlessness, fever, sore throat, etc. However, recently the patients have also started facing bizarre symptoms in their ears. According to a report in Hindustan Ties, Livemint's sister publication, some Covid-19 patients are facing "ringing" in the ears or hearing loss while battling the infection or weeks after it. Doctors have called this problem "Covid ear", which includes symptoms like--earache, ringing, vertigo, tinnitus and also hearing loss.

According to the doctors, the ringing, buzzing, or choking sensation in the ears could be due to tinnitus which is a common problem in older adults. It is also age-related hearing loss or a problem with the circulatory system. The ringing in the ear can be persistent or can be sporadic. The problem might lead to anxiety, hypertension, insomnia, and hearing impairment.

The daily, citing doctors said that, the Covid ear problem has become prominent after the second wave. "There was an increased incidence of such complaints in approximately 6% of the OPD patients post recovery, predominantly in the age group of 40 years and above," the HT report said.

If someone is facing such issues in the ear then they are advised to consult ENT specialists. Multiple modalities such as counselling, deep breathing exercises, vasodilation, and steroid therapy can be of help in such patients, a doctor said.

Covid ear symptoms:

Tinnitus

earache

loss of hearing

loss of balance

What to do ?

Consult an ENT specialist

Stay hydrated

Soothe your cough and sore throat with honey or cough syrups/medicines

Take plenty of rest

