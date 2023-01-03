‘Covid entry restrictions targeting China’: Beijing threatens countermeasures

‘Covid entry restrictions targeting China’: Beijing threatens countermeasures1 min read . 03:58 PM IST
- We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, Beijing said
Protesting against the testing requirements on passengers from China, Beijing has said that the measures adopted by several countries lack ‘scientific basis’ and threatened to countermeasures.
“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Tuesday.
“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the COVID measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity."
After China eased much of its hardline COVID restrictions, there has been a massive in cases. However, the lack of information from the Chinese government about how many people are sick or dying has raised concern over the possibility that new strains of the virus will emerge.
Following this, several countries including the US, Japan have made it mandatory for Chinese travelers to produce negative test reports before allowing them to enter, meanwhile, Taiwan said it will quarantine people who test positive for the virus
Recently, almost half of the passengers on two recent flights from China that arrived in Italy's Milan were found to be COVID positive. Italy said it didn’t find any new concerning Covid-19 mutations among the arrivals from China who tested positive but, it would begin testing all arrivals from the south-eastern nation.
Covid-19 has been a politically sensitive topic in China since first appeared in the nation some three years ago. Former President Donald Trump angered Beijing by repeatedly referring to the “China virus," prompting China’s diplomats to spread the conspiracy theory that the virus may have originated in US bioweapons labs.
(With inputs from agencies)
