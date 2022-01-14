Covid home isolation: The Ministry of Health on Friday said that Covid patients clinically assigned as mild and asymptomatic are eligible for home isolation, but patients aged above 60 years and those with comorbidities will only be allowed home isolation after a proper doctor's evaluation.

The ministry said home isolation will be over after 7 days pass from testing positive without getting a fever for 3 successive days, after which no re-testing is required. It further added that asymptomatic contacts need not take a Covid test.

Earlier this week, the central government revised the discharge policy for Covid patients after categorising the severity of the disease into mild and moderate.

The government said that patients with mild symptoms can get discharged after seven days of testing positive and having experienced no fever for three successive days.

Also, there is no need for testing prior to discharge. For patients with moderate symptoms, if there is a resolution of symptoms and the person maintains O2 saturation greater than 93% for three successive days (without oxygen support), they can be discharged as per the advice of the treating medical officer.

However, if the patient's symptoms do not resolve and they continue to need oxygen support, they will be discharged only after their O2 saturation sustains above the prescribed level for three consecutive days (without support) and their co-morbidities are stable (if they have any).

