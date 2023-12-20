Covid is spiking again. Just how serious is it now?

NEW DELHI :A new strain of covid-19 has emerged in the country, raising concerns. The first recorded instance of this virus, known as JN.1, was found in Kerala on 8 December in a 78-year-old woman. More cases have been detected since. How serious is the strain? Mint explores:
What do we know about the JN.1 strain?
Identified as a descendant of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, JN.1 is the result of a highly mutated strain from the BA.2.86 variant, nicknamed Pirola. The BA.2.86 lineage was first identified in August 2023 in India and carries more than 30 mutations in the spike protein. Spike proteins help the virus infect cells. Both JN.1 and BA.2.86 have similar characteristics but for one feature—JN.1 has an extra spike protein. Dr Lalit Kant, former scientist with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), India’s apex medical research body, says that because of this extra spike protein, the infection could spread faster.
How infectious is the new variant?
The World Health Organization (WHO) currently considers JN.1 to be a ‘variant of interest’, adding that it presents a lower risk. Yet, many experts believe that we should be careful. According to Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman, National Indian Medical Association Covid Taskforce, it is too early to say if there will be a major spike in cases. Nonetheless, the variant has the ability to make people fall sick—owing to the variant’s high potential of evading the immune system and being more transmissible. As per the US CDC, current vaccines should work against JN.1, just as they did against the BA.2.86.
Why has Kerala seen the first wave of cases?
Compared to other states, Kerala has been continuously testing patients suffering from influenza-like illnesses. The state has been sending samples to INSACOG (the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) for identification and genome sequencing of variants from positive cases. Ironically, this means Kerala has the highest number of covid cases.
What measures has the Centre taken?
Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, chairing a state-level meeting on Wednesday, requested states to monitor emerging evidence of the new sub-variant strain, its symptoms, and case severity to help plan a public health response. As per a government statement, in the last two weeks, there has been a steep rise in active cases—from 115 on 6 December to 614 on 20 December. Apart from Kerala, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Karnataka have reported a rise in the daily positivity rate.
What precautions should we take?
Early reports suggest the symptoms caused are similar to those of influenza, just like some other strains. Common symptoms are cough, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, fever, change in or loss of taste or smell, congestion and runny nose, fatigue, shortness of breath and gastrointestinal symptoms (upset stomach, mild diarrhoea). Experts suggest that we stay away from crowded places during the holiday season. They are also advising a return to masks, especially for elders and those with co-morbidities.