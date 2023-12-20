Covid is spiking again. Just how serious is it now?

How infectious is the new variant?

The World Health Organization (WHO) currently considers JN.1 to be a ‘variant of interest’, adding that it presents a lower risk. Yet, many experts believe that we should be careful. According to Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman, National Indian Medical Association Covid Taskforce, it is too early to say if there will be a major spike in cases. Nonetheless, the variant has the ability to make people fall sick—owing to the variant’s high potential of evading the immune system and being more transmissible. As per the US CDC, current vaccines should work against JN.1, just as they did against the BA.2.86.