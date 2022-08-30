Covid left children more vulnerable, crime up over 16%: Child rights NGOs2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 08:43 PM IST
- A child rights group said Covid-19 has left children more vulnerable and crimes against children in 2021 rose 16.3 per cent
A child rights group has said that crimes against children in 2021 rose 16.3 per cent as compared to the previous year. It also said that the coronavirus pandemic has left children far more exposed and vulnerable as proved by recent National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.