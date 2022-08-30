Covid left children more vulnerable, crime up over 16%: Child rights NGOs

Reacting to the report, Puja Marwaha, CEO of CRY, said, "While it's heartening to see that there is increased public awareness which possibly translates into higher reporting of cases, it should also be kept in mind that in our country many cases often go unrecorded, especially in the remote areas - hence the actual scale of crimes committed against children may be higher than the numbers apparently reflect."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}