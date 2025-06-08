Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine ready to take on new covid strains
Summary
Bharat Biotech is ready to adapt its intranasal and injectable covid vaccines for new variants as India reports 5,755 active cases and four new deaths. Health officials have identified two new JN.1 variants, prompting increased testing and medical preparedness across the country.
New Delhi: Bharat Biotech International Ltd, which developed the covaxin vaccine to protect against earlier variants of covid-19, says its intranasal and injectable vaccine platforms are ready to be adapted for new strains of the disease.
