‘Covid or influenza can become…’: NASA, nations warned against ‘deadly space viruses’

Respiratory virus like Covid or influenza can become more lethal and ‘potentially dangerous’ for life on Earth after if they return from space carrying a super-mutated version, according to experts.

Experts issued a strict warning to NASA and governments worldwide against extra-terrestrial contagion and urged them to act promptly before they materialise.
Experts issued a strict warning to NASA and governments worldwide against extra-terrestrial contagion and urged them to act promptly before they materialise.(HT_PRINT)

A recent report from the US Bipartisan Commission on Biodefence cautioned NASA and governments worldwide against extra-terrestrial contagion to prevent a global meltdown, reported The Telegraph

This development comes after hundreds of people were reported dead in Arizona after suffering near-instantaneous blood clots. Research findings suggest that a satellite crashed in the region previously. The wreckage introduced a deadly pathogen from space to the people of the region. 

Thus, the US Commission said, “Human exploration of the solar system and beyond continues, and with that exploration, biological risk increases.” It further advises, “Act now to address the biological threats emerging at the intersection of space exploration and infectious disease,” The Telegraph reported, citing May 2024 National Blueprint for Biodefense.

The commission issued a strict warning to NASA to act promptly and address biological threats “before they materialise.”

The report notes that probes or humans visiting space must not introduce organisms from Earth into those environments. Furthermore, it advised the space organisation to "ensure that they do not bring back any extra-terrestrial or mutated terrestrial microbes that could pose a threat to Earth’s human, animal, plant, or ecosystem health or the Moon.”

New findings suggest that spaceflight at times re-activate deadly viruses such as herpes, Epstein-Barr, varicella-zoster, cytomegalovirus and more. These viruses increase viral shedding in astronauts. The report emphasises, "A human infection in a space-like environment could pose a significant threat to everyone on board.”

Principal researcher at the Commission and public health expert, JT O’Brien said, “We need to start developing the necessary technologies and containment protocols in advance so that when we do bring things back, we can be sure they’re not going to escape into the environment,” reported The Telegraph.

“If something from Earth went up there via spacecraft, it could come back looking totally different,” The Telegraph quoted Mr O’Brien as saying. He pointed out that respiratory viruses like Covid or influenza can become more lethal and "potentially dangerous" for life on Earth if they return from space carrying a super-mutated version.

