Covid pandemic remains a global emergency but end could be nearer: WHO2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 05:42 PM IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic remains a global emergency, however, it said, the end of it could be in sight. The WHO also said that the end of the coronavirus pandemic could be nearer if countries use the tools at their disposal.