The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic remains a global emergency, however, it said, the end of it could be in sight. The WHO also said that the end of the coronavirus pandemic could be nearer if countries use the tools at their disposal.

The statement from the WHO came after US President Joe Biden declared "the pandemic is over" in an interview aired on Sunday.

Last week, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said that the number of weekly reported deaths from Covid-19 has plunged to its lowest since March 2020 and added that the end of the pandemic could be in sight.

“We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic," the WHO chief said during a weekly press conference. He, however, also asserted that the world is "not there yet".

“A marathon runner does not stop when the finish line comes into view. She runs harder, with all the energy she has left. So must we. We can see the finish line. We're in a winning position. But now is the worst time to stop running," the WHO chief said.

Warning that there will be risks of more variants, deaths, disruptions and uncertainty if the world does not take the opportunity now, the WHO chief said, “So, let's seize this opportunity."

“We can end this pandemic together, but only if all countries, manufacturers, communities and individuals step up and seize this opportunity," he said.

He also announced that the World Health Organization is releasing six short policy briefs that outline the key actions that all governments must take now to "finish the race".

The policy briefs are a summary, based on the evidence and experience of the last 32 months, outlining what works best to save lives, protect health systems, and avoid social and economic disruption.

“[They] are an urgent call for governments to take a hard look at their policies and strengthen them for Covid-19 and future pathogens with pandemic potential," Tedros explained.

(With agency inputs)