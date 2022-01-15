Covid review meet: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that in today's Covid review meeting, it had been decided that no changes were required in ongoing guidelines and restrictions in the state in the wake of rising infection cases.

He said the government has ordered ordered medical stores to maintain a record of persons who purchase the Covid antigen self test kits.

The state has already imposed curbs to contain the spread of infections.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 43,211 new cases, down by 3,195 from a day ago, and 19 fresh fatalities linked to the infection. The active tally crossed the 2.60-lakh mark.

The state also reported 238 new cases of the Omicron variant, raising their overall count to 1,605. With these additions, Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 71,24,278, while the death toll climbed to 1,41,756.

