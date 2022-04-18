This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / 'Covid spread' up by 500% in last 15 days among Delhi, NCR residents: Survey
'Covid spread' up by 500% in last 15 days among Delhi, NCR residents: Survey
1 min read.05:59 AM ISTPTI
Covid spread: The survey received inputs from 11,743 residents located in all districts of Delhi and NCR, said LocalCircles, the firm that conducted the survey
New Delhi: The number of people in Delhi-NCR reporting someone getting COVID in their close social network has risen by 500% in the last 15 days, a survey has claimed.
Around 19 per cent residents of Delhi-NCR responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who has had COVID in the last 15 days.
The 'COVID network prevalence' marks an over 500 per cent increase in the last 15 days, said LocalCircles, the firm that conducted the survey.
The survey received inputs from 11,743 residents located in all districts of Delhi and NCR, the firm said.
It asked the respondents: “How many individuals (including children) do you have in your close social network (family, friends, neighbours, colleagues) in Delhi-NCR that have had COVID in the last 15 days?"
In response, the majority of the respondents, 70 per cent, said: “No one in the last 15 days". An 11 per cent said “1 or 2", eight per cent said “3-5", and another 11 per cent “couldn’t say".
A similar question the firm asked on April 2 had found that only three per cent of residents had someone in their close social network who was infected with COVID in the last 15 days.
The survey results come as Delhi witnesses a sudden surge in the COVID cases.