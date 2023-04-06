Covid still deadlier for patients than flu2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:42 PM IST
Covid-19 isn’t ‘just a flu’, with a study of hospital patients finding that the virus was still 60% deadlier than influenza last winter
Greater immunity against the coronavirus, better treatments, and different virus variants lowered Covid’s mortality risk to about 6% among adults hospitalized in the US last winter from 17-21% in 2020, researchers at the Clinical Epidemiology Center of the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System in Missouri found. That was still much higher than the flu’s death rate of 3.7%.
