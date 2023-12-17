Covid subvariant JN.1 in Kerala: From symptoms to precautions; here's all you need to know
The JN.1 variant of COVID is considered to be the Omicron subvariant BA.2.86 or Pirola, which has been spreading in several countries. The new Covid sub-variant JN.1 identified in Kerala has raised concerns.
A new Covid sub-variant JN.1 has been identified in a woman in Kerala, raising concerns and emphasizing the need for alertness. The Union Ministry of Health on 16 December initiated preparedness measures after the case was identified in Kerala. A mock drill is underway in health facilities across states, evaluating public health and hospital readiness. This exercise, overseen by district collectors, commenced on December 13 and is scheduled for completion by December 18, 2023.