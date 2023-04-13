Delhi has registered a total of 1,527 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases in the national capital to 3962. A total of 909 Covid-19 patients recovered in the past day. Two patients have also succumbed to the infection. With the fresh Covid-19 cases, the positivity rate in Delhi stands at 27.77 per cent.

According to the latest bulletin, one of the two fatalities reported in Delhi due to Covid-19 on Wednesday was confirmed to have Covid-19 as the primary cause of death, while the other death was incidental.

The national capital recorded 1,149 Covid-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 23.8 per cent on Wednesday. This is an increase of 200 cases compared to Tuesday's tally of 980, marking the highest spike since August 20, when 1,109 fresh cases were reported.

According to the Delhi health department bulletin, there was one Covid-19 fatality, although it was not the primary cause of death. The total number of deaths in Delhi due to the virus now stands at 26,549.

The previous highest daily count was on August 19, 2021, with 1,417 cases, a positivity rate of 7.53 per cent, and three fatalities.

With the addition of these fresh cases, Delhi's total infection tally has risen to 20,18,777, with a death toll of 26,549.

One death from 2021 was also reported, which has been included in the cumulative tally of deaths. The new cases emerged from 5,499 tests conducted the previous day.