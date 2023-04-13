Covid surge: Delhi sees 1527 fresh cases, over 350 more than yesterday

Delhi has registered a total of 1,527 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases in the national capital to 3962. A total of 909 Covid-19 patients recovered in the past day. Two patients have also succumbed to the infection. With the fresh Covid-19 cases, the positivity rate in Delhi stands at 27.77 per cent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}