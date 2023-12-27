As Covid cases surge in Karnataka, the state health government has mandated home isolation for Covid positive patients, as per media reports. Currently, the state has 34 cases of JN.1 variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Covid-19 JN.1 News LIVE Updates While speaking to news agency ANI, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has that the government is well prepared and nothing is "alarming." "430 cases are active out of which 400 are in home isolation and the remaining are in hospital. 7-8 patients are in ICU. As of now, things are okay. We have done genome sequencing. There are 34 cases of JN.1 variant of COVID. We are well prepared. Nothing is alarming. the majority of the cases are in Bengaluru," he told ANI.

Further, he also advised people to maintain social distancing.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Strict measures announced for New Year celebrations, all parties to end by 1 am "Old people will be getting the booster vaccine. If they want can take it. About 30,000 vaccines, we are procuring. We will give the anti-flu vaccine to our health workers. New year is coming; we are advising people to maintain physical distancing," he added.

A cabinet sub-committee meeting was held on 26 December to address the COVID-19 precautionary measures. The meeting was chaired by Rao in Bengaluru and various decisions were underatken.

As per the release, "An adequate number of samples for WGS will be sent ( as per GoI guidelines ) to the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru & National Institute of Virology, Pune. PSA plants and LMO plants shall be kept ready. PESO licences shall be obtained early."

The release also added, "Mobile Oxygen generation and filling units will be procured on priority (at least one per division), to further bolster the oxygen-filling capacity of the State. Mock drills at hospitals shall be held to ensure preparedness. Hospital beds and ventilators are to be kept ready."

"Persons working in Govt. and Non Govt. establishments shall avail home Isolation leave for 7 days when tested Covid 19 positive," a release added.

Speaking of overall JN.1 cases in India, a total of 69 cases of the subvariant have been reported in the country till December 25.

