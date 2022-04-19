Covid vaccine: Zydus says no official communication for permission for the 2-dose regimen of ZyCoV-D1 min read . 10:51 AM IST
Zydus has informed BSE saying no official communication for permission for the 2-dose regimen of ZyCoV-D as of now
Zydus Life has issued a clarification on permission for the 2-dose regimen of ZyCoV-D. The company has informed BSE saying no official communication for permission of 2-dose regimen of ZyCoV-D as of now.
“With reference to the email dated April 18, 2022, seeking clarification on the captioned news item, we hereby clarify that the Company has not received any official communication for the permission of 2-dose regimen of ZyCoV-D," said Zydus Life.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted restricted emergency use authorisation to the ZyCoV-D vaccine last year. The DNA vaccine produced by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila is a three-dose vaccine. ZyCoV-D is to be administered 28 days apart. The vaccine was given emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the drug regulator on August 20.
It is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by the company against the Covid-19 virus. It is also the first Covid vaccine that is needle-free and administered using PharmaJet, a needle-free applicator to ensure painless intradermal vaccine delivery which also leads to a significant reduction in any kind of major side effects.
