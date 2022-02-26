OPEN APP
Home / News / Covid waning, celebrate Mahashivratri, Holi with fervour, MP CM tells people
As Covid cases decline, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked people to celebrate the upcoming Mahashivratri and Holi festivals with pomp and joy. 

The chief minister said people must light lamps and offer prayers on Mahashivratri, which will be celebrated on March 1.

"Covid pandemic is ending. So celebrate Rangpanchami with great zeal and take out 'ger' (the traditional procession on Rangpanchami in Indore in which thousands of people participate)," Chouhan said while addressing a function in Budhi Barlai village. 

The state reported 500 new Covid cases on Saturday. 

 

