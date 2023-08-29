Covid-19 body bag scam: Mumbai ex-mayor Kishori Pednekar's anticipatory bail application rejected2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:59 PM IST
Troubles for former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar increased Tuesday after a session’s court in Mumbai dined anticipatory bail in an alleged scam in the purchase of body bags for COVID-19 victims, saying that she was accused of an economic offence involving a huge amount of public money
Troubles for former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar increased Tuesday after a session’s court in Mumbai dined anticipatory bail in an alleged scam in the purchase of body bags for COVID-19 victims, saying that she was accused of an economic offence involving a huge amount of public money.