Covid-19 cases in India climb 6,800, Karnataka and Gujarat see most infections; three deaths in 24 hours

India has continued to witness a rise in the Covid-19 cases, with the total climbing over 6,800 in the latest 24-hour cycle with Karnataka and Gujarat reporting as many as over 120 infections in a day. Three persons also succumbed to the Covid-19 infection, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

While officials have not yet indicated a return to widespread restrictions, the citizens have been urged to remain cautious, follow hygiene protocols, and consider mask usage in crowded or enclosed spaces.

Kerala, which was one of the states to report a spike in Covid-19 infections, has registered 96 new cases.

Amid an increase in Covid-19 cases, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has said that special care should be taken as the disease remains more severe among the elderly and those with other diseases. Also Read | America's expert on China says fungus smuggling case ‘worse than Covid’, urges US govt to ‘sever relations’

She added that the Omicron JN.1 variants LF.7 and XFG were the most common in Kerala. These variants are "not as severe" but have a high potential for spreading the disease.

“Masks should be worn in public places and during travel. Genomic sequencing is being conducted to identify the Covid-19 variant. The Omicron JN.1 variant LF.7 and XFG, which are spreading in Southeast Asian countries, are the most common in Kerala. Although these variants are not as severe, they have a high potential for spreading the disease,” the minister said.

"There are currently 2,223 active Covid cases in the state. 96 people are under treatment. Most of them have other diseases. 431 cases have been reported in Ernakulam district, 426 cases in Kottayam and 365 cases in Thiruvananthapuram," the ministry said.

Prof. (Dr) Balram Bhargava, former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and former Secretary of the Department of Health Research, said the emergence of the XFG variant is a natural part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus’s ongoing evolution.

He also emphasized that India is well-equipped to detect and respond to new variants quickly, thanks to the extensive use of rapid molecular diagnostic tools like Truenat across the country.