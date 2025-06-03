Covid-19 cases in India rise to 4026; Delhi reports 47 new infections, Kerala sees 35 in last 24 hours; 4 dead

India's Covid-19 cases have climbed to 4,026, with 65 new infections reported in the past 24 hours. Delhi registered 47 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total Covid-19 tally to 483. Kerala saw 35 new infections during the same period. Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation amid the uptick, though hospitalisation rates remain low.

As many as four persons with Covid-19 infection died in the past 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, as the Karnataka government sees a jump in Covid-19 cases in the state, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao sought to allay fears, saying the state government is ready for any eventuality. He said the recent Covid-19-related deaths in the state were not purely due to the virus but were primarily linked to other underlying diseases.

“This Covid has got mild infections, not very serious impact. But we are alert, and we have ensured that we are ready for any eventuality. All our infrastructure – oxygen, beds, ventilators – all of them are being updated and ensured that in any emergency, we should have all kinds of provisions. So, that way, we are ready.”

He asserted that there was no need to panic. “We should just maintain basic hygiene, and especially for people who are immunocompromised – those with low immunity – they should wear masks and go around,” he said.

Haryana has reported 18 fresh cases and of them, 14 were found in Gurugram, Faridabad and Karnal districts. As of Monday, no patients were hospitalised.

On Monday, June 2, as many as 59 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra, 20 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the number of infections since January 1 this year to 873 in the state, the health department said.