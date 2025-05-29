COVID-19 Death: 40-year-old UP patient dies in Chandigarh, suffered ‘severe’ respiratory issues

COVID-19 Death: A 40-year-old patient died due to the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, ANI reported, citing an official.

GMCH Medical Superintendent GP Thami said that the deceased was referred from Ludhiana and was hospitalised for two days with severe respiratory issues. On Tuesday, the patient tested positive for COVID-19 and succumbed to it during the early hours of Wednesday.

Sharing details on the incident, Thami told ANI, “Yesterday, a patient came. He was diagnosed with COVID. Today, he died at around 4 in the morning...He was 40 years old and belonged to Firozabad, UP. He was suffering from some respiratory problem and fever, then he was referred here from Ludhiana."

Isolation ward prepared While speaking about the preparedness of the hospital, Thami said an isolation ward had been designated.

"We have made an isolation ward. We suspect more people to come here suffering from COVID...The variant has not been identified yet...Right now, it is preliminary," Thami said.

Rising COVID-19 cases The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed that COVID-19 cases are being reported from some parts of the country. However, the current variants of the virus show mild symptoms similar to those of the Omicron strain.

According to Arjun Dang, the Chief Executive Officer of Dr Dangs Lab, the rising cases of COVID-19 belonged to the sub-lineage of the Omicron virus, the report said.

As per Dang, states such as Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, the variants named as 'Variants under Monitoring' were of types LF7 and NV181 and were more transmissible.

"We must understand that the current spreading variants are again a sublineage of the Omicron virus. Additionally, in states like Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, we have certain other sub-variants that have been named Variants Under Monitoring, and these are basically of two types, LF7 and NV181. Currently, the cases that we are seeing are more transmissible. They can infect people easily, but again, from the severity perspective, till now, we have not seen any severe cases," Dang told ANI.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that on Monday, India reported 1,009 active COVID-19 cases in the country. The Health Ministry's COVID-19 update indicated 1,009 active cases, with 752 new cases confirmed recently.

Government data revealed that Kerala leads with the most active cases, totalling 430. Other states with significant case numbers include Maharashtra (209), Delhi (104), Gujarat (83), and Karnataka (47).