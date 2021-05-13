Subscribe
Home >News >Covid-19: Goa, Bengal among 12 states with over 1 lakh active cases; 24 states with 15% positivity rate

Covid-19: Goa, Bengal among 12 states with over 1 lakh active cases; 24 states with 15% positivity rate

Coronavirus updates: 24 states have a positivity rate of above 15%, the health ministry said
2 min read . 05:09 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Goa has the highest positivity rate among all Indian states at 48.1%
  • Kerala, Tamil Nadu are among the nine states that have continued to show an increasing trend in daily coronavirus cases

The Centre on Thursday informed Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala are among the 12 states that have more than one lakh active cases as of Thursday.

Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana are the other states that have more than one lakh active cases.

Additionally, there are 24 states which have a positivity rate of above 15%. However, Goa has the highest positivity rate among all Indian states at 48.1%. Puducherry has the second-highest positivity rate at 42.5%, as per the data by the union health ministry.

According to the health ministry, 15 districts have continued to show an increase in Covid-19 cases since the last two weeks. These include Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Ernakulam (Kerala), Malappuram (Kerala), 2 Paraganas North (West Bengal), Kolkata (West Bengal), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), Dehradun, (Uttarakhand), Kollam (Kerala), East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh), Kannur (Kerala), Tumakuru (Karnataka), Palakkad (Kerala), Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) and Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu).

Whereas, Nagpur, Nashik, Thane Jalgaon and Chandrapur districts of Maharashtra have witnessed a dip in daily coronavirus cases since the last two weeks. The other districts in this category include Ahmadabad and Surat (Gujarat), Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Alwar (Rajasthan), Gwalior, Bhopal, and Indore (Madhya Pradesh), and Ranchi (Jharkhand).

187 districts have shown a continued decline in Covid -19 cases since last 2 weeks, Lav Agarwal, Union Health Ministry, Joint Secretary said on Wednesday

The health ministry added that Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam, and Manipur are the nine states and union territories that have continued to show an increasing trend in daily coronavirus cases.

On the other hand, nine states (Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Jammu, and Kashmir, and Ladakh) have shown a decline in daily new cases in the past one week, the health ministry noted.

India registered 3,62,727 new cases in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, the daily new cases growth rate stood at 1.13%, the Ministry of Health noted. Whereas the daily new death growth rate stands at 1.68%. it added.

