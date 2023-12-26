COVID-19: Goa sees highest sub-variant JN.1 cases ahead of New Year | 10 things to know
A total of 63 COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country. Goa reported the highest number of 34 COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 cases in the country.
Union Health Ministry report on Monday revealed that Goa reported the highest number of 34 cases in the country while a total of 63 COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 cases have been detected in the country till Sunday. In Maharashtra, nine cases were reported while eight in Karnataka, six in Kerala, four in Tamil Nadu and two cases in Telangana were detected.