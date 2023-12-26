Union Health Ministry report on Monday revealed that Goa reported the highest number of 34 cases in the country while a total of 63 COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 cases have been detected in the country till Sunday. In Maharashtra, nine cases were reported while eight in Karnataka, six in Kerala, four in Tamil Nadu and two cases in Telangana were detected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are top 10 updates about the recent rising trend of COVID sub-variant cases in the country.

Also read: Covid-19 JN.1 Variant News highlights: Karnataka detects 34 cases of new strain, 20 in Bengaluru city alone The report further stated that the total number of active COVID cases in the country stood at 4,054 while the highest number of active cases were reported in Kerala. India witnessed a inflated number of 628 new coronavirus cases with the number of active cases being 4,054 as per Union health ministry report. Delhi Health minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, on Monday said, "We have been conducting tests and we have receiving on an average three to four cases per day which is less than even one per cent. We have conducted mock drills and made all necessary arrangements," reported PTI. As per a Telangana state government report that gave COVID status bulletin on Monday reported 10 positive COVID-19 cases among a test conducted on 989 samples. Around 8,40,392 COVID infected people have recovered so far in Telangana with one more addition to the recovery list on Monday as per the report. According to the Public Health Department of Maharashtra, the state reported 28 new cases of COVID on Monday with at least 10 cases of JN.1 variant, taking the number of active cases in the state to 153. Moreover, the dominant variant of COVID is Omicron XBB.1.16 in the state with 1972 reported cases and 19 reported deaths among the cases of this variant. Karnataka reported 125 new COVID cases on on Monday and three new related deaths in the last 24 hours. The Health bulletin updated the total number of active cases in the state to 436. This new variant doesn't seem as deadly as older variants that gripped the country as all the cases of the JN.1 subvariant have mild symptoms and no clustering of cases has been reported. In view of the rising caese of COVID sub-variant states have been asked to monitor and report district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) from all health facilities regularly. Former World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan informed that there is no need to panic as JN.1 is a variant of interest and not of concern. However she urged people to be cautious and vigilant. He recommended people to take proper precautionary measures. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified the new COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 as distinct from its parent lineage, BA.2.86 and a variant of interest. As per latest evidence and reports, the WHO stated that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma, held a review meeting on Monday with health department officials, reported ANI. This meeting took place amid growing apprehension of the effects of the new variant of COVID whose reported cases have been rapidly increasing in several parts of the country. CM Sharma also made a surprise visit to Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) to inspect the condition of healthcare services.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

