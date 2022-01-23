Covid-19: India's R-value dips but third wave peak likely in next 2 weeks. Key points2 min read . 04:50 PM IST
- - The R-value of Mumbai was 0.67, Delhi 0.98, Chennai 1.2 and Kolkata 0.56, as per the preliminary analysis data by IIT Madras
The country's R-value, which indicates the rate of spread of the virus, has further dipped to 1.57 in the week from 14 to 21 January.
R-value indicates the number of people an infected person can spread the disease to. A pandemic is considered to end if this value goes below 1.
Here are the top takeaways from this big story:
- According to the IIT Madras analysis, the R-value was recorded at 1.57 between 14 and 21 January. The number was recorded at 2.2 in the week of 7-13 January while it was 4 from 1-6 January and 2.9 from 25- 31 December.
- The preliminary analysis was done by computational modeling by IIT Madras' Department of Mathematics and Centre of Excellence for Computational Mathematics and Data Science headed by Prof Neelesh S Upadhye and Prof S Sundar.
- The R-value of Mumbai was 0.67, Delhi 0.98, Chennai 1.2 and Kolkata 0.56, as per the data.
- Explaining further, Dr Jayant Jha, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, IIT Madras, said the R-value of Mumbai and Kolkata shows that peak is over there and it is becoming endemic while for Delhi and Chennai it is still close to 1.
- "The reason for that could be that as per the new ICMR guidelines they have removed the requirement for contact tracing and therefore there are less infections as earlier," he said while speaking to PTI.
- Meanwhile, the national peak of the third wave of the infection is expected to come in the next fortnight, according to the preliminary analysis.
- The coronavirus peak is likely to come in the next 14 days till 6 February.
- The earlier prediction was that the peak of the third wave is likely between 1 and 15 February.
- The INSACOG, in its latest bulletin, said the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is in the community transmission stage in India.
- Omicron has become dominant in multiple metros where new cases have been rising exponentially, the INSACOG said.
- It also said BA.2 lineage, an infectious sub-variant of Omicron, has been found in a substantial fraction in the country.
- The third wave of coronavirus is being driven by the Omicron variant. India logged 3,33,533 new coronavirus cases today, raising the tally to 3,92,37,264.
- The country's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination has crossed 162 crore mark, said the Union Health Ministry.
- As per data on CoWIN portal at 1.53 pm, 1,62,07,04,375 vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 92,94,16,411 first doses, 68,35,33,256 second doses and 77,54,708 precaution doses have been inoculated to people in the country.
- In the age group 15-18 years, the vaccination coverage has crossed 4.17 crore.
