When life was returning to normal, cases were on a decline, and now suddenly, covid cases are rising in India. Amid fears of the fourth coronavirus (COVID-19) wave in India, health experts are saying that there is a possibility that new variants are emerging of the Omicron and they are being sequenced.

Livemint spoke to Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology and Critical Care at Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai on the possibility of the fourth wave and how should the country prepare to deal with the pandemic.

Will there possibly be a fourth covid wave in India?

Amongst the rising cases of covid 19 in China causing complete lockdown there and also rising no in Germany and other European countries, there is definitely a scare of the 4th wave coming to India. This has also been supported by a slowly rising number of cases in Delhi and Mumbai.

Delhi on Saturday reported 1,094 fresh COVID-19 infections, highest since February 10, and two deaths due to the disease as the positivity rate rose to 4.82 per cent, according to the health department.

How should India prepare

Use of maks

With this scare, I think we all should raise our protection against covid 19 by restarting the use of masks whenever going into crowded places. As is the well-known fact that mask is the only weapon which can protect us from getting infected whichever may the strain of Covid 19. Removal of masks was too premature in this pandemic which is still not over.

Vaccination/Booster shots

All those who have not completed their vaccination and those who are eligible for booster dose should take that also.

Vaccination of children

Now vaccination for children from 12 to 18 yrs is also ongoing, so parents should go ahead and vaccinate their kids as soon as possible so that even if the fourth wave comes this age group can be prevented from getting affected seriously. Also, this is the most vulnerable group who can get infected easily and also can spread the disease to elderly

So we should restart to follow covid-19 appropriate behaviour so that even if the 4th wave comes it will be a mild wave.

India Covid tally

India reported 2,527 new COVID-19 infections and 33 fatalities in the last 24 hours informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

