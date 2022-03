NEW DELHI : As coronavirus cases ebb in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the pandemic situation in the country and the public health response.

India reported 4,575 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The government data shows that the active caseload of the country has risen to 46,962 at present which accounts for 0.11% of total cases.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were present at the meeting along with top officials.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.51% while the weekly positivity rate is 0.62%. Meanwhile, a total of 7,416 people have been recovered from the Covid infection in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,24,13,566. The recovery rate now is at 98.69%.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 145 people have succumbed to coronavirus infection, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 8,97,904 tests conducted to detect Covid infection in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted so far has gone up to 77.52 crore.

A total of 179.33 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. Notably, India's vaccination drive against the virus commenced on 16 January 2021.

In the view of decline in the Covid-19 cases, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India from 27 March, informed the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday.

