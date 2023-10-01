Covid's possible link to fatal brain disease being probed after death of US man: Study
The study said approximately three weeks into hospitalisation, the patient became “progressively mute and had difficulty swallowing soft foods, requiring PEG tube placement”
A 62-year-old man from the United States has succumbed to a deadly brain disease which has often been linked to the Coronavirus infection. His death has prompted investigations into its potential link to Covid-19 and prion-related neurodegenerative disorders.
