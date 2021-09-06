Karnataka government headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai may soon announce further relaxations in the coming days on Covid-19 curbs in the state. Karnataka Law Minister JC Madhuswamy on Saturday said," We've not taken any decision yet. After consultation with DCs of those villages which are still under COVID-19 restrictions, the CM will take the decision and announce it within one or two days," as quoted by news agency ANI.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said,"Chief Minister would be talking to Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) of various districts and get information on the COVID-19 infection rate in the districts.

Also, as the Karnataka government decided to restart from September 6 offline classes for students from classes six to eight, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said schools cannot be kept shut permanently and have to be reopened because children were lagging behind in their studies.

"For the past one-and-half years, our children have made slow progress in education. Education is important for the growth of children. It is the duty of the government to ensure the academic future of the children," the Minister pointed out.

Meanwhile, according to an order issued by the state government after the meeting, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have been allowed only in districts with less than a 2 per cent positivity rate.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a special meeting with District Commissioners, district authority officers, experts, state revenue minister and health minister to discuss the pros and cons of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Public celebrations have been allowed only for five days and only 20 people have been allowed to participate in the idol in immersion or any kind of gathering or celebration at a time, following social distancing norms. No celebration has been allowed after 9 pm.

As per the order, the night curfew will continue in the state even during the celebration period.

It stated that COVID-19 guidelines must be followed during celebrations, adding that maintaining hygiene and sanitising guidelines must be followed.

The order refrained from carrying out celebrations in schools and organising DJs and entertainment.

