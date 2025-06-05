Covid-19 update, 5 June 2025: 564 new cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours; active tally rise past 4,800

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) data shows that seven people have lost their lives, and the nation's active COVID-19 cases now stand at 4,866 as of 5 June 2025. With this, the total death toll went upto 51.

In past 24 hours, as many as 564 new infections were reported across the country. In the same period, a total of 674 people recovered from the disease.

Covid deaths reported in Delhi, Karnataka & Maharashrta Delhi reported 2 deaths: A 5-month-old boy died due to GDD, seizure disorder, pneumonia with sepsis with respiratory failure; Meanwhile, a 87-years-old man with DM, HTN, heart disease, kidney disease, severe ARDS, lost his life due to COVID pneumonia, sepsis with septic shock.

Karnataka reported 2 deaths: A 65-year-old man with hypertension, IHD & on Chemotherapy for Ca. Colon has died; A 42-year-old man died due to septic shock secondary to Ileal Obstruction with Type-1 respiratory failure associated with Covid-19 positive status.

Also Read | Centre asks states to ramp up healthcare preparedness as covid cases rise

Maharashtra reported 2 deaths: - 76-year-old man with acute kidney injury died; another 76-year-old man died with atypical viral pneumonia with Covid 19 positive, acute coronary syndrome, carcinogenic shock; A 79-year-old woman also died with multiorgan dysfunction syndrome associated with covid 19.

Mock drill conducted in states In view of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in India, a series of technical review meetings were held on June 2 and 3 under the chairpersonship of Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), with various representatives.

According to release, the representatives include Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response (EMR) Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and Central Government Hospitals in Delhi and with representatives from all States and UTs to evaluate the current COVID-19 situation and preparedness measures.

States have been instructed to ensure the availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines. A mock drill assessing oxygen supply systems (PSA plants, LMO tanks, MGPS lines) was conducted on June 2, 2025. Facility-level preparedness mock drills are planned for June 4 and 5.