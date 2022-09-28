Covid-19 Update: India sees 3,615 new infections, active cases further decline

Covid-19 Update: India sees 3,615 new infections, active cases further decline2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
- The active cases in the country dropped to 40,979 from the earlier 44,000 cases.
India saw a slight increase in Covid-19 cases in the country as it reported 3,615 cases in 24 hours, according to an update by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. This slight increase comes a day after the country reported 3,230 Covid cases.
India saw a slight increase in Covid-19 cases in the country as it reported 3,615 cases in 24 hours, according to an update by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. This slight increase comes a day after the country reported 3,230 Covid cases.
With this, the active caseload also dropped to 40,979 from the earlier 44,000 cases. The death toll climbed to 5,28,584 with 22 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
With this, the active caseload also dropped to 40,979 from the earlier 44,000 cases. The death toll climbed to 5,28,584 with 22 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.
The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.
A decline of 1,378 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
A decline of 1,378 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 217.96 crore. Of all the doses administered, 94.80 crore is second dose while the other 20.69 crore is precaution dose.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 217.96 crore. Of all the doses administered, 94.80 crore is second dose while the other 20.69 crore is precaution dose.
As per the ministry, 89.44 crore total tests have been conducted so far of which 3,23,293 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
As per the ministry, 89.44 crore total tests have been conducted so far of which 3,23,293 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, more than 203.30 crore i.e. 2,03,30,10,225 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.
Meanwhile, more than 203.30 crore i.e. 2,03,30,10,225 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.
More than 2.76 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
More than 2.76 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.