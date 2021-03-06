A year ago, a father of four from this New York City suburb deteriorated in days from having a mild cough to feeling like he was drowning.

He was one of New York’s first coronavirus cases. Soon Gov. Andrew Cuomo imposed a containment zone on his town to curb its spread and called him “Patient Zero." There was an outpouring of support for the man’s family as he lay in a medically induced coma, as well as a few jabs from people who blamed him for an outbreak.

Now Lawrence Garbuz says he feels deep gratitude for the joys of being alive—his family, his Orthodox Jewish community and the beauty of a tree near his doorstep that he barely noticed before he got sick.

At 51 years old, he has counseled other Covid-19 patients who call for advice, and his wife, Adina Lewis, has comforted many spouses. Some were devastated by loss to a disease that killed more than half a million Americans by Friday, including 38,891 in New York, by state data.

“If you’re able to sit and talk to somebody and listen, that in itself is very therapeutic," Mr. Garbuz said in an interview. “I think that we will get through this whole pandemic, when we listen more than we speak.’’

Mr. Garbuz has agreed to requests from several researchers to track his medical data over time, in hopes of learning more about Covid-19’s effects on the lungs, heart and nervous system.

One long-term study is run by one of his doctors, Matthew Baldwin, on the faculty at Columbia University Medical Center. It aims to determine whether severe Covid pneumonia leads to lung scarring or other lung damage that might account for some of the shortness of breath, fatigue and other symptoms reported in some survivors, Dr. Baldwin said.

“If we really understand what’s causing the problems, we’ll then know what to treat it with, or be able to design the clinical trials for the novel medicines or rehabilitative programs that we hope will make things better for what may be millions and millions of people," he said. Blood and genetic tests will also explore why Covid affects some people so badly and others hardly at all.

Mr. Garbuz and his wife are partners at Lewis and Garbuz, a law firm in Manhattan dealing with trusts and estates. Like so many these days, they work remotely from home and join social events by Zoom. Their 15-year-old lives with them, while three older children, ages 19 to 23, live in New York City and London.

Mr. Garbuz calls his wife a superhero. She calls the past year surreal. She has tried throughout to keep a calm and positive tone in their household. They have tried to recharge and enjoy simple pleasures, like the leaves drifting down in the fall and the sound of the birds.

“Slow down," Mr. Garbuz tells fellow lawyers. “We’ll get everything done in the 24 hours but could probably do it at a slightly slower pace."

Instead of a busy synagogue on Saturdays, the family goes to small, socially distanced religious services outside on a neighbor’s lawn. They used to love serving lunch for 20 afterward, but haven’t entertained that way for a year. They wear masks and Mr. Garbuz just got vaccinated.

The couple is receiving a “community impact" award Sunday from Ohel Children’s Home and Family Services, a nonprofit that offers help for disabled people, foster care and counseling. They have given it legal assistance pro bono for years.

In December, Ms. Lewis led a Zoom session for Ohel about her family’s odyssey. She spoke of the power of a few kind words: “When people ask me what they can do for someone, I say—just reach out to say ‘I’m thinking of you.’"

Mr. Garbuz was the second documented case of coronavirus in New York, but the first to become seriously ill. (The first case, a woman in her late 30s, contracted the virus while traveling in Iran, and isolated at home.)

He was diagnosed March 2. He and his doctors don’t know how he got infected.

Family and friends at their synagogue, Young Israel of New Rochelle, got sick. After more than 100 cases surfaced in Westchester County, the governor established a containment area of 3 square miles on March 10, closing schools and limiting large gatherings. The National Guard helped with food delivery and transportation.

Mr. Garbuz objects to being called the super-spreader: He says other New Yorkers have told him they were ill before he was and might have had undiagnosed cases of the virus.

The weekend of Feb. 22 last year, Mr. Garbuz felt a cold coming on. He went to the synagogue for a funeral as well as a bar and bat mitzvah, but says he stayed only briefly and tried to keep to himself.

His mild cough grew worse quickly. On Feb. 27 his doctor rushed him to a local hospital. Within days, Mr. Garbuz felt too weak to speak. He wrote a note to a doctor asking, “Am I going to die?"

The doctor said no. But the medical team didn’t know what was wrong and grew increasingly alarmed.

Relatives flew in. Ms. Lewis’s mother, a doctor, looked at his X-ray in horror and said he needed better care. On Sunday, he was placed on a ventilator in a medically induced coma, and transported to the intensive care unit at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Family members were no longer allowed to visit.

The following night, March 2, doctors told Ms. Lewis that her husband had Covid-19. She was taken aback, she said later, because at the time, the virus had seemed like a far off threat in China.

Two of the couple’s children were racing home from abroad, knowing their father was hospitalized but not why. When they landed in a New York airport, Ms. Lewis called warning them not to react to her words out loud, because if anyone overheard, it would cause hysteria: “Daddy was diagnosed with corona."

News of his case broke on March 3. Camera crews descended on their neighborhood. She blocked the windows with tablecloths and told her children to stay off the internet, television and social media. Have faith, she said, your father is a fighter.

Neighbors dropped off dinners for weeks. The family heard at least 800 Orthodox prayer groups around the world prayed for them, from places as far as Australia. One stranger offered a summer house as a refuge. A class at a local public middle school sent a pile of handmade get-well cards decorated with little hearts.

“Somebody said to me, in all of this there were touches of humanity," Ms. Lewis said. “I said, just the opposite, there was almost all humanity, with only touches of inhumanity."

Most health workers were caring, she said. One nurse, though, told her children their father was to blame for the outbreak and a staff shortage.

Ms. Lewis and two of her children were infected and stayed home. She got permission from the state Department of Health for the other two children to go to the hospital in case Mr. Garbuz woke up.

After nearly two weeks on a ventilator, Mr. Garbuz was weaned off it and woke up on March 13. His wife explained what was going on by video call.

“You think Rip Van Winkle had a hard time," he said. “I wake up and there’s a pandemic. There’s fear in people’s eyes."

He asked his wife if he should google his name. She said no.

What kept his spirits up was a large photo of his children that was hung in his hospital room. He takes pride in their resilience through the past year and says their family has grown closer.

But Ms. Lewis sees signs of heightened anxiety, too. One day this winter, when Mr. Garbuz called for help carrying the dry cleaning, one child was rattled, thinking by mistake he had cried out, “Help, I can’t breathe."

The couple sees the March day Mr. Garbuz woke up as a “second anniversary." Their children are cooking up a celebration.

They value their privacy but sometimes get recognized. Ms. Lewis said, “We joke about our 15 minutes of fame."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

