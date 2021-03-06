Covid-19’s ‘Patient Zero’ in New York: What life is like for New Rochelle lawyer
A year after being in a medically induced coma, Lawrence Garbuz says he feels deep gratitude for the joys of being alive
A year ago, a father of four from this New York City suburb deteriorated in days from having a mild cough to feeling like he was drowning.
He was one of New York’s first coronavirus cases. Soon Gov. Andrew Cuomo imposed a containment zone on his town to curb its spread and called him “Patient Zero." There was an outpouring of support for the man’s family as he lay in a medically induced coma, as well as a few jabs from people who blamed him for an outbreak.
