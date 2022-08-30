Union Health Ministry sources have said that the usage of Covishield, as a booster dose against the Covid-19 infection, has been the highest as compared to other vaccines. The ministry said on Tuesday that the cumulative number of precaution doses administered in the country so far is 15,66,49,800.

The "Covid Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav" campaign was launched on July 15, 2022, to give an impetus to precaution doses as part of the national Covid vaccination drive. Under the campaign, free precaution doses at all government Covid vaccination centres for persons aged 18 years and above for 75 days (from July 15 to September 30, 2022) are being provided.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had also guided all the states/UTs and other stakeholders about the campaign. Massive countrywide awareness campaigns have enhanced the mass awareness regarding the precaution dose.

"Mansukh Mandaviya has been closely reviewing the progress of the special campaign. Several meetings with states and Union territories and other stakeholders have also been carried out under the leadership of the central government has also advised states and Union territories to avoid expiry of vaccines through elaborate planning and constant monitoring of processes," a statement said.

The government had organised special vaccination camps on the routes of Char Dham Yatra (Uttarakhand), Amarnath Yatra (Jammu and Kashmir), Kanwar Yatra (all States/UTs of North India) as well as major melas and gatherings across the country to prevent the Covid-19 infection.

Earlier this month, the Centre approved Biological E's Corbevax as a precaution dose after completion of six months from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for the population aged above 18 years.

"Corbevax will be available as a precaution dose after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of second dose either Covaxin or Covishield for population above 18 years. This enables the use of Corbevax as heterologous COVID19 vaccine for precaution dose administration in this age group," read the letter issued by the Union health secretary.

