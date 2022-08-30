Covishield usage as Covid booster dose highest compared to other vaccines2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 05:54 PM IST
- The usage of Serum Institute's Covishield as the Covid-19 booster shot is the highest as compared to other vaccines
Listen to this article
Union Health Ministry sources have said that the usage of Covishield, as a booster dose against the Covid-19 infection, has been the highest as compared to other vaccines. The ministry said on Tuesday that the cumulative number of precaution doses administered in the country so far is 15,66,49,800.