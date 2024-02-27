 Crakk Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidyut Jammwal film faces steep decline, earns ₹1.02 crore | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 26 2024 15:59:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.60 -1.99%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 287.75 1.97%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,422.25 0.10%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.20 -0.58%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.00 -0.05%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Crakk Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidyut Jammwal film faces steep decline, earns 1.02 crore
BackBack

Crakk Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidyut Jammwal film faces steep decline, earns ₹1.02 crore

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Crakk Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal starrer, Crakk, on Monday, made ₹1.02 crore, marking a significant downfall from the previous day.

Crakk Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal starrer released on February 23 has been struggling at the box office amid falling numbers.Premium
Crakk Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal starrer released on February 23 has been struggling at the box office amid falling numbers.

Crakk Box Office Collection Day 4: The action-packed Bollywood film ‘Crakk’ starring Vidyut Jammwal, was released in theatres on Friday, February 23, alongside Yami Gautam's, ‘Article 370’. The latter has been performing well and outperforming the former since its release.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film managed to earn 9.72 crore net within its four-day run in theatres. On its Day 4, Monday, the movie made 1.02 crore, marking a significant downfall of 55.65 percent from the previous day. In terms of occupancy on February 26, the film witnessed an overall 10.46% Hindi occupancy.

Also read: Crakk Box Office Collection Day 3: Vidyut Jammwal starrer film earns 2.4 crore

Crakk minted 4.25 crore net on its opening day and witnessed a slowdown on its second day in theatres when it made 2.15 crore net. Its numbers fell by 49.41% on February 24 but gained little momentum on Sunday, February 25, when the film registered a 6.98 percent increase in its collection. The film raked in 2.3 crore on its third day, taking its weekend collection to 4.55 crore net.

Also read: Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam's movie collection surges over the weekend, rakes in 16.9 crore

Considering global box office trends, the film raked in 3 crore in the overseas market and 9.95 crore gross in the domestic market, taking its worldwide box office collection to 12.95 crore, as per early estimates of Day 4.

Also read: Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 4: Yami Gautam's new movie passes Monday test, earns 31.8 crore worldwide

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) remarked that the movie failed to beat its release day numbers on any of its consecutive two days. He stated, “#Crakk fails to repeat its Day 1 performance on the remaining two days of the weekend… While the audience feedback is mixed, the non-performance on Sat and Sun seals its fate… Fri 4.11 cr, Sat 2.30 cr [updated], Sun 2.40 cr. Total: 8.81 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Also read: Article 370 banned: Yami Gautam's new movie won't be shown in these countries despite dedicated fan base

Also read: OTT, theatres releases this week: From Article 370 to Poacher, films and series to watch

Aditya Dutt's directorial film's cast features Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the main roles, along with Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. The action thriller, made on a budget of 45 crore and produced by the production house ‘Action Hero Films’, has Arjun Rampal as the villain.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 Feb 2024, 08:32 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App