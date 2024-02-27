Crakk Box Office Collection Day 4: The action-packed Bollywood film ‘Crakk’ starring Vidyut Jammwal, was released in theatres on Friday, February 23, alongside Yami Gautam's, ‘Article 370’. The latter has been performing well and outperforming the former since its release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film managed to earn ₹9.72 crore net within its four-day run in theatres. On its Day 4, Monday, the movie made ₹1.02 crore, marking a significant downfall of 55.65 percent from the previous day. In terms of occupancy on February 26, the film witnessed an overall 10.46% Hindi occupancy.

Crakk minted ₹4.25 crore net on its opening day and witnessed a slowdown on its second day in theatres when it made ₹2.15 crore net. Its numbers fell by 49.41% on February 24 but gained little momentum on Sunday, February 25, when the film registered a 6.98 percent increase in its collection. The film raked in ₹2.3 crore on its third day, taking its weekend collection to ₹4.55 crore net.

Considering global box office trends, the film raked in ₹3 crore in the overseas market and ₹9.95 crore gross in the domestic market, taking its worldwide box office collection to ₹12.95 crore, as per early estimates of Day 4.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) remarked that the movie failed to beat its release day numbers on any of its consecutive two days. He stated, "#Crakk fails to repeat its Day 1 performance on the remaining two days of the weekend… While the audience feedback is mixed, the non-performance on Sat and Sun seals its fate… Fri 4.11 cr, Sat 2.30 cr [updated], Sun 2.40 cr. Total: ₹ 8.81 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Aditya Dutt's directorial film's cast features Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the main roles, along with Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. The action thriller, made on a budget of ₹45 crore and produced by the production house 'Action Hero Films', has Arjun Rampal as the villain.

