Crakk Box Office Collection Day 6 : The action-packed Bollywood film ‘Crakk’ starring Vidyut Jammwal, was released in theatres on Friday, February 23, alongside Yami Gautam's, ‘Article 370’. The ‘Action Hero Films’ production performance deteriorated on February 28 as its collection dropped by 12 percent.

The Aditya Dutt-helmed film managed to earn Rs11.58 crore net within its six-day run in theatres, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. On its Day 6, Wednesday, the movie raked in ₹0.88 crore net, marking a deterioration in performance of 12 percent from the previous day when it earned ₹1.01 crore net. In terms of occupancy on February 28, the film witnessed an overall 10.46 percent Hindi occupancy.

Crakk minted ₹4.25 crore net on its opening day, February 23, and witnessed a slowdown thereafter. It hasn't been able to take over its release day numbers yet. Considering its first-weekend box office collection, the film minted ₹2.15 crore net on Saturday and raked in ₹2.3 crore net on its third day, Sunday. This took its first weekend collection to a total of ₹4.55 crore.

While considering global box office trends, it was found that the film raked in ₹1.25 crore in the overseas market and ₹12.25 crore gross in the domestic market, taking its worldwide box office collection to ₹13.5 crore, as per early estimates of Day 6.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), claimed that the metropolitan cities of Mumbai and Delhi were the driving force behind Crakk's Box Office numbers. While on Wednesday, he stated, "#Crakk Fri 4.11 cr, Sat 2.30 cr, Sun 2.40 cr, Mon 1.10 cr, Tue 1 cr. Total: ₹ 10.91 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice #Mumbai [ ₹ 2.56 cr+] and #DelhiUP [ ₹ 2.36 cr+] circuits are key contributors [note: 5-day total].