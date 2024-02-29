Crakk Box Office Collection Day 6: Vidyut Jammwal starrer numbers slump, manages to rake in ₹88 lakh
Crakk Box Office Collection Day 6: Aditya Dutt's 'Crakk', witnessed a 12 percent drop in collection on February 28, as compared with previous day's collection.
Crakk Box Office Collection Day 6: The action-packed Bollywood film ‘Crakk’ starring Vidyut Jammwal, was released in theatres on Friday, February 23, alongside Yami Gautam's, ‘Article 370’. The ‘Action Hero Films’ production performance deteriorated on February 28 as its collection dropped by 12 percent.
Aditya Dutt's directorial film's cast features Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the main roles, along with Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. The action thriller, made on a budget of ₹45 crore and produced by the production house ‘Action Hero Films’, has Arjun Rampal as the villain.
