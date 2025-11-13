Housing sales value in the country’s top seven cities is likely to rise 19% in FY26 from the previous fiscal, new commercial office project completion in the top seven cities witnessed a 15% jump in the first nine months of 2025 alon—from approx. 34.07 million sq. ft. in 9M 2024 to 39.21 million sq. ft. in 9M 2025, and retail space deployment (mall space) showed a 155% increase to 2.8 million square feet in H1 2025 from H1 2024’s 1.1 million square feet, as per ANAROCK’s estimates.