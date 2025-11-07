‘Credit not enough, small businesses need cash subsidy to ease US tariff pain’
New Delhi: Interim cash subsidies will help ease the impact of US tariffs on India’s export-dependent small businesses, as credit support alone may not be enough for these entities amid uncertain market conditions, said Nirmal K. Minda, executive chairman of UNO Minda Group and the newly-appointed president of industry body Assocham.