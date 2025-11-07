‘Credit not enough, small businesses need cash subsidy to ease US tariff pain’

The sector’s share in exports dipped after covid but recovered, Minda said. “MSME-related products accounted for nearly 49-50% of exports in 2019-20, fell to about 43-45% in FY22 and FY23 period, and rebounded to 45.7% in FY24, and to 45.8% by May 2024," Minda said referring to figures from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS) made available by the government. “Export recovery is visible and important for MSME revival," said Minda.