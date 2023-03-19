Credit Suisse to push back against UBS’s $1 billion takeover offer

Credit Suisse to push back against UBS’s $1 billion takeover offer1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 07:03 PM IST
Credit Suisse is pushing back on a takeover offer from the UBS Group after reports said that the latter had offered to buy Credit Suisse Group AG for as much $1 billion
UBS Group AG is offering to buy Credit Suisse Group AG for as much as $1 billion, a deal that the troubled Swiss firm is pushing back on with backing from its biggest shareholder. Credit Suisse, which ended Friday with a market value of about 7.4 billion francs ($8 billion), believes the offer is too low and would hurt shareholders and employees who have deferred stock, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
