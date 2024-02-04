Creditor Battles Are Hobbling Risky Debt: Credit Weekly

(Bloomberg) -- Bond investors are fighting Incora, an aerospace parts supplier, as it tries to emerge from bankruptcy, and their battle illustrates why high-yield debt investors have been suffering such significant losses in this credit cycle.

Money managers including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and affiliates of asset manager BlackRock Inc. are trying to undo a rescue financing that Incora completed in 2022 that left them and other investors worse off. Over the last few years, companies that have run into trouble have been more aggressive about getting emergency funding from a handful of their money managers, while hurting their other creditors in the process.

The investors that get left out in the cold are often further back in line to get paid if the company does ultimately fail. That cuts into the money they can expect to receive if the company goes bankrupt. On top of that, these financings can trigger litigation, which in turn burns through more of the company’s money.

The results are clear in distressed debt outcomes: A money manager holding a defaulted junk bond ended up ultimately getting just 33 cents on the dollar on average in 2023, according to a JPMorgan report published last month. That compares with about 40 cents over the last 25 years.

It’s even worse for loan holders: They recovered just 38 cents on the dollar on average last year, compared with 64 cents for the last roughly two-and-a-half decades.

Repeat defaulters are partly to blame for these low recoveries. About 40% of bankruptcy filings in 2023 had some type of prior default, according to a Morgan Stanley report in January. It expects 12-month default rates to peak in the first half of this year.

The impact on recoveries was particularly pronounced when borrowers engaged in transactions designed to make their debt loads more manageable, known as liability management deals, and later ended up filing for bankruptcy, according to Fitch Ratings.

These efforts usually resulted in lower recoveries for first-lien debtholders — when weighed in proportion to the par amount of outstanding debt — compared to companies that had not done similar deals, the ratings firm said in a November report.

As Incora’s creditors learned, companies looking to manage liabilities are often facing troubles that can be hard to bounce back from. And aggressive financings can bring expensive litigation in the future that not all investors may have priced in when valuing a company’s debt, said Bryan High, head of capital solutions at Barings.

But as a steady decline in the quality of governing documents has made liability management transactions more common, investors are becoming cautious.

“By the time you get to the restructuring phase, you’re likely contending with either a high debt load ahead of you or equal to your position, in addition to situations where assets have been stripped away," said Allan Schweitzer, a portfolio manager focused on opportunistic credit at investment firm Beach Point Capital Management. “We are very wary about where we are stepping in so that we can perform the necessary legal analysis to understand if we have enough strength to protect ourselves."

In 2022, Incora approached a group of investors including Silver Point Capital and Pacific Investment Management Co. and asked for rescue financing. Those firms ended up with bonds secured by collateral previously pledged to other creditors, effectively putting themselves at the front of the line to be repaid.

Other money managers weren’t given the opportunity to participate, and when they banded together to try to stop the deal, Incora issued new debt to firms like Silver Point and Pimco to give them enough votes to push the new funding through. During a court hearing last month, the judge overseeing the bankruptcy warned Incora that depending on the outcome of the fight, the company may have to rewrite its reorganization plan.

Incora is just one of a series of recent restructuring deals that have seen lenders fighting over recoveries. Some investors of KKR & Co.-backed GenesisCare and Envision Healthcare were expected to get just a sliver of their cash back as the firms went bankrupt. Implied recovery rates for creditors to media firm Diamond Sports and air-miles specialist Loyalty Ventures were also anticipated to be around 10%.

It’s still too soon to tell whether recoveries will stay this low as the credit cycle plays out, said Brian Gelfand, co-head of global credit and head of credit trading at TCW Group. Recoveries can be lower earlier as riskier companies default first.

“I do believe there has been a shift" in the trajectory of recoveries, he said. “Time will tell if this is a canary in the coal mine."

