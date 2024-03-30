Crew Box Office Collection Day 1: Bollywood movie 'Crew' starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon has hit the big screen on 29 March. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has collection ₹9.25 Crore on its opening day. As per the report, Crew witnessed an occupany of 26.34 percent on Friday. Chennai recorded highest occupany of 58.25 percent, followed by Bengaluru at 46 percent, Hyderabad at 32 percent, Mumbai at 31.50 percent occupany.

Speaking of its worldwide collection, producer Ektaa Kapoor took to Instagram and informed that the movie has collected ₹20 crore globally. She wrote, "Thanku INDIA !!!! My girls n our director showed d world how it’s done!!! World wide dhamaka! (sic)." According to the makers, the film has set a record by registering the "highest-ever opening for a three-female lead film worldwide".

Also Read: OTT releases this week: Farrey, Patna Shukla to Great Indian Kapil Show; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

About Crew

"Crew" is a story about three air hostesses, whose future seems uncertain as their airline Kohinoor is on the verge of bankruptcy, until they find a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits. The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles. Earlier, the film was slated to be released on March 22, but the makers decided to push the film’s release to March 29.

Crew reviews

Film Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film ‘Rocking’ and an absolute joyride. Taking to X, he wrote, “Crew is an absolute joyride: Fresh concept, hilarious episodes, witty one-liners and super soundtrack… Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon are a riot, shine in this well-crafted entertainer."

Crew audience reviews:

One user wrote, “#KareenaKapoorKhan is the certified 4th KHAN of Bollywood! Name another actress or even an actor in his mid 40s that has this kind of a crowd pull and I’ll wait!! Zero promotions and this result!"

Another user said, “Crew is a fun one time watch! The USP of the film is its casting.. 3 amazing actress leading the film and how"

“Crew is a movie Which Deserve to be Super Duper Hit. Fantastic Story, Brilliant acting, Great Directionand Mind blowing Songs. @kritisanon once again proves her versatility. #KareenaKapoorKhan and Tabu brilliant as always."

“Whether it is on OTT or theatrical release, Kareena has broken all the records! Kareena 2.0 is ruling and how"

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!