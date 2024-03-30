Crew Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's movie collects ₹20 crore worldwide
Crew Box Office Collection Day 1: Crew has set a record for the highest-ever opening for a three-female lead film worldwide.
Crew Box Office Collection Day 1: Bollywood movie 'Crew' starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon has hit the big screen on 29 March. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has collection ₹9.25 Crore on its opening day. As per the report, Crew witnessed an occupany of 26.34 percent on Friday. Chennai recorded highest occupany of 58.25 percent, followed by Bengaluru at 46 percent, Hyderabad at 32 percent, Mumbai at 31.50 percent occupany.