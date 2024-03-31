Crew Box Office Collection Day 2: The Ekta Kapoor production raked in ₹ 8 crore overseas while it minted ₹ 11 crore gross at the domestic box office

Crew Box Office Collection Day 2: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bollywood movie 'Crew' was released in theatres on Friday, March 29. Box office collection figures of Day 2 show an improvement of 3.78 percent in domestic business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected ₹9.25 crore net on its opening day. As per the report, Crew witnessed an increase in collection on the next day, March 30, when it managed to rake in ₹9.6 crore net. Thus, taking its two-day collection in India to ₹18.85 crore net, as per early estimates.

Considering the film's business worldwide, the Ekta Kapoor production raked in ₹8 crore overseas while it minted ₹11 crore gross at the domestic box office during its two-day run in theatres. These numbers totalled to give ₹19 crore worldwide box office collection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajesh Krishnan's directorial film had an overall 28.85 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma are also a part of the cast apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. It is produced by production houses Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network. Balaji Motion Pictures in a post on Instagram claimed that the film raked in ₹20.07 crore gross worldwide on Day 1. This remarkable feat is the highest collection for a female-led movie.

Chennai recorded highest occupancy of 60.75 percent, followed by Bengaluru at 51 percent. In Mumbai, Hindi occupancy stood at 39 which was followed by Hyderabad where it stood at 34 percent.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, "EXCELLENT HOLD… #Crew strengthens its position on Day 2 [Sat], after an impressive start on Day 1 [#GoodFriday holiday]… Urban centres are super-strong, while mass pockets are good / decent."

He further gave details about the movies business and stated, "Fri 10.28 cr, Sat 10.87 cr. Total: ₹ 21.15 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 2-day total exceeds ALL pre-release expectations and calculations… It’s a given that Day 3 [Sun] will punch higher numbers than Day 1 and 2, which means it’s eyeing ₹ 33 cr+ [or thereabouts] in its *opening weekend*, which is truly FANTASTIC."

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X stated, "Crew charts its course with a stellar start, Securing the Third Highest opening of 2024 at the box office. Set for a major growth as Saturday and Sunday promise to propel the voyage even further !! Day 1 - ₹10.28 cr nett Worldwide Gross - ₹20.07 Cr."

The heist comedy "Crew" is a story about three air hostesses, whose future seems uncertain as their airline Kohinoor is on the verge of bankruptcy. Eventually, they find a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

