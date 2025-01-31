In a horrific incident, a cricket coach allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl who was learning the sport under his supervision in the Panki area of Kanpur, Hindustan Times quoted police as saying on Friday.

Meanwhile, a coach has been identified as a resident of Gangaganj and is absconding.

The police said that the accused allegedly lured the minor to his colony after coaching classes and drugged her before sexually assaulting her. In addition, the police officer said that the suspect allegedly abused the victim for two months, before the girl confided in her mother, who filed a complaint at the Panki police station.

Not only this, the accused allegedly blackmailed the girl with social ostracisation and hurled caste-based slurs to intimidate her, according to the complaint filed.

An FIR was lodged against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said additional deputy commissioner of police (Addl. DCP), central, Vijyendra Dwivedi, adding that police are conducting raids to track him down.

The following incident follows another similar case in the Gujaini area, where a music teacher of a reputed school was accused of molesting a four-year-old student, added HT.

Tribal woman assaulted in Gujarat: In Gujarat's Dahod district, a 35-year-old tribal woman was assaulted, disrobed, and paraded by a mob led by her father-in-law over a suspected extramarital affair, reported PTI.

Following the incident, 12 people were arrested after a video of her ordeal went viral on social media, a police official said on Friday.

The accused have been booked on charges of abduction, wrongful confinement, outraging modesty and assault with intent to disrobe, while those in the mob who videographed the act and circulated it have been slapped with provisions of the Information Technology Act, the SP informed.

As per the FIR, the victim had an affair with a man from the village and had gone to meet him on the day of the incident.