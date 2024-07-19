‘Crime against Constitution’: Priyanka Gandhi on ‘divisive’ Kanwar Yatra order in UP

  • Kanwar Yatra rule: In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said the order should be withdrawn immediately and strict action should be taken against the official who issued it.

Livemint
Updated19 Jul 2024, 07:06 PM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has slammed the UP government for the Kanwar Yatra diktat
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has slammed the UP government for the Kanwar Yatra diktat(PTI)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh administration for the “divisive” directive that demanded all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners, saying it's an attack on the Constitution. Priyanka Gandhi said that the directive goes against the constitutional dictate that no citizen shall be discriminated against based on caste, religion, language or place of birth.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said the order should be withdrawn immediately and strict action should be taken against the official who issued it.

Calling it a “crime” against Constitution, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Our Constitution guarantees every citizen that he will not be discriminated against on the basis of caste, religion, language or any other basis. The divisive order to put up name boards of the owners of carts, kiosks and shops in Uttar Pradesh is an attack on our Constitution, our democracy and our shared heritage.”

Also Read | Bareilly SSP transferred hours after taking action against kanwariyas

“Creating division in society on the basis of caste and religion is a crime against the Constitution. This order should be withdrawn immediately and strict action should be taken against the officials who issued it,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office said that in a move aimed at maintaining the sanctity of the Kanwar Yatra, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated that all food and beverage shops along the Kanwar routes in Uttar Pradesh must display nameplates with the name and identity of the owner or operator.

This decision is part of a broader initiative to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage, which begins on July 22, the CMO said.

The directive was earlier issued in Muzaffarnagar where police chief asked all eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names, after which, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday extended the controversial order across the state.

District police chief Abhishek Singh said, “About 240 kilometres of Kanwar Yatra route falls in the district. All the eateries, including hotels, dhabas and carts, on the route have been asked to display the names of their proprietors or those working on these shops.”

"This has been done to ensure that there should be no confusion among kanwariyas and no law-and-order situation arises. All are following this voluntarily," Abhishek Singh told reporters.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 07:06 PM IST
HomeNews‘Crime against Constitution’: Priyanka Gandhi on ‘divisive’ Kanwar Yatra order in UP

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue