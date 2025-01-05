‘Crime Patrol’ actor Raghav Tiwari sustained injuries after he was assaulted and hit with an iron rod in a road rage in Mumbai's Versova. The incident happened on December 30, 2024 when Raghav Tiwari was trying to cross a road in Versova area but collided with a biker. The biker has been identified as Mohammad Zaid, reportedly the son of director, Parvez Shaikh.

Narrating the sequence of events, Raghav Tiwari said he apologised to the biker saying it was his fault but the latter kept abusing him. “I apologised immediately, but the biker began abusing me,” the actor said.

The incident escalated when the biker took out a knife and began waving and attacking the television actor. “I asked him why he was abusing me. After this, he got down from his bike in anger and tried to attack me with the knife,” Raghav Tiwari said. The biker then slapped the actor and kicked him to the ground. Also Read | Viral Video: Road rage in Odisha shows stones thrown on car, ‘GTA in real life’

Raghav Tiwari said, “As his abuses and attacks continues, I picked up a piece of wood. He pulled out an iron road and a beer bottle from the trunk of his bike. I hit him once and his beer bottle fell on the ground. I hit him again but my piece of wood broke; then the biker picked up the iron road and hit me with it twice.” Tiwari's friends took him to a nearby hospital for treatment. The accused fled the spot. Also Read | Enraged biker attacks couple in car, breaks windscreen: Watch viral video