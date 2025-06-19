'Criminals have become fearless...Nitish Kumar should resign': Tejashwi Yadav on shooting outside his Patna residence

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday hit out Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after two motorcycle-borne gunmen opened fire in a high-security zone in Patna, reported PTI.

Criticising the NDA government in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the criminals have been "protected" by the administration.

Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi said, as quoted by ANI, “Criminals have become fearless in Bihar, and I am a former Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, there are residences of the Development Commissioner, many ministers near my residence. Still, such incidents are happening. This is very serious... If the most secure area of ​​the state is not safe and they cannot catch the criminals then Bihar CM Nitish Kumar should resign.”

He also took to X and wrote, "Bullet shots were fired outside my residence today. In the NDA-ruled Bihar, the morale of criminals, protected by the government, is so high that they are roaming freely in the high-security zone. They fired and fled the spot."

PM Modi should be ashamed: Not only on Nitish Kumar, but Tejaswi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be ashamed to come to the state due to unfulfilled promises.

"If PM Modi listens to his 200 speeches that he has given so far in Bihar, he will be ashamed to come to Bihar. He made hundreds of promises, he will be ashamed of what to say to the people of Bihar... He is not coming to Bihar to provide employment, reduce inflation, eliminate poverty, but just to do the politics of Hindu-Muslim, the politics of hatred," Yadav told ANI earlier in the day.

PM Modi is set to visit Bihar June 20, where he is scheduled to address a public gathering in the Siwan district of the state.

Gunmen open fire in Patna: On Thursday two motorcycle-borne gunmen on Thursday opened fire in a high-security zone in Patna.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sachiwalay-1) Anu Kumari said that no one was injured in the incident. "Immediately after receiving the information, a team of Airport Police Station personnel reached the spot and found a spent cartridge there. According to eyewitnesses, two motorcycle-borne miscreants fired at a local person, identified as Rahul, and fled the spot. Rahul was unhurt," she told PTI.

According to the details, the firing incident took place in the Polo Road area, where the official residences of many ministers, Tejashwi Yadav and top bureaucrats are located. Also, CM's residence and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's house are also located close to the Polo Road.

"A case has been registered, and the matter is being investigated. Search is underway to arrest the miscreants”, the SDPO said.